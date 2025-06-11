Texas Gov. Abbott Deploys National Guard to San Antonio

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state National Guard troops deployed to San Antonio in anticipation of immigration protests this week.

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles, California, over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.

San Antonio Police Department Assistant Chief Jesse Salame confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday night that Abbott sent Texas National Guard members to San Antonio, where South Texas organizations are expected to hold rallies on Wednesday and Saturday.

Abbott's office later provided KSAT with a statement on the deployment.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state," the statement said. "Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed.

"Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Unlike in Los Angeles, local authorities are working with state and federal officials to control potential violence.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, SAPD Chief William McManus, and City Manager Erik Walsh will "share the City's plan to support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety," according to a news release.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a statement warning peaceful protesters of "agitators."

"If you are planning to attend one of the many pre-planned events to make your voice heard, please be respectful of the rights and property of others," Salazar said. "Organizers and participants should understand that agitators and individuals seeking to create chaos may blend in among peaceful protestors.

"This is unfortunate, as it not only dilutes the intended message but may seem to prove the point of those with opposing views. Even the best of intentions can result in unintended consequences. Please protest responsibly."

Trump said Tuesday that if he hadn't sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles during the previous three nights, the city would be "burning to the ground."

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. [wildfires] do [sic] to an incompetent Governor and Mayor," he posted on Truth Social.

The Associated Press contributed to this story