Texas Gov. Abbott Blasts NYC Mayor Adams for Lying About Bused Migrants

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott chastised New York City Mayor Eric Adams for "a publicity campaign fueled by outright lies and misinformation" concerning migrants being bused from the southern border to the Big Apple.

Abbott lambasted Adams in a New York Post opinion column published Tuesday.

"Since Texas began busing migrants to New York City from our southern border on Aug. 5, the mayor has been on a publicity campaign fueled by outright lies and misinformation intended to distract from his hesitancy to provide the services and support he self-righteously touted on the campaign trail," Abbott wrote.

"Adams' fabricated claims about Texas' treatment of migrants have no basis in reality. To be clear, any migrant who boards a bus from Texas to New York has signed an agreement to be transported to the city. All are provided food and water throughout the journey."

The Republican governor told the Democrat mayor to follow Adams' own words.

"Mayor Adams likes to sloganeer that 'This is America' and we need to start acting like it. Damn right!" Abbott wrote. "We are a nation of laws. It's time to start enforcing them. Doing that would begin to restore the 'humanity' he is clamoring for."

Abbott in April began busing migrants to blue cities, first and foremost Washington, D.C., in protest of President Joe Biden and the federal government failing to police the migrant surge at the U.S.-Texas border.

New York City earlier this month joined the list of sanctuary cities to which the state of Texas is busing migrants. The first bus pulled into the borough of Manhattan on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 8, Adams said that "misinformation" from Lone Star State officials accounted for fewer migrants than expected getting off a bus that he met the previous morning at Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal.

He also claimed migrants were given no food, and were prevented from leaving the bus before it reached New York.

Abbott then publicly dared Adams to "make my day" by following through with his threat to send New Yorkers to campaign against his reelection.

"Mayor Adams likes to pat himself on the back for welcoming migrants with open arms to his sanctuary city. That is, until he actually has to follow through on those lofty promises," Abbott wrote.

"Adams talked the talk about being a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality. Talk is cheap. When pressed into fulfilling such ill-considered policies, he wants to condemn anyone who is pressing him to walk the walk."

The governor took aim at Adams' "hypocrisy."

"[Adams] now complains that he and New York City are overwhelmed by migrants to such an extent that he demands federal help and discourages Texas from sending more buses to his city," Abbott wrote. "Yet he remained silent when President Biden flew migrants into New York, many of whom ended up in New York City.

"Adams — just like many Americans — is either unaware or refuses to acknowledge that the open-border polices he supports and Biden imposed funnel billions of dollars to the drug cartels that profit off of everyone crossing the border illegally. Inhumanity is the United States policy that aids and abets the cartels — and their US-based smugglers and human traffickers."