×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | gov. abbott | floatable | barrier | buoys | border

Texas to Use Floatable Border Barrier in Rio Grande

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 12:33 PM EDT

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new tool in trying to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a Thursday press conference in which the governor signed new border security legislation, Abbott said a floating barrier will be placed in the middle of the Rio Grande.

"This is a new, water-based barrier of buoys," said Abbott, who then pointed to images of the barrier, "where we could put mile after mile after mile of these buoys."

The buoys appeared strung together, looking like a set of orange pearls. The first use of the buoys will be a 1,000-foot inflatable barrier installed July 7 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Abbott credited Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer with leading the effort to employ the floating barrier.

"What these buoys will allow us to do is to prevent people from ever getting to the border," said Abbott, who added the buoys' use will be employed "strategically" in areas of need.

Abbott said the money to pay for the buoys will come out of $1 billion approved by the Texas Legislature to secure the border.

The buoys are the latest attempt to secure the southern border in response to the record-breaking number of migrants who have crossed the southern border since President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Biden has been blasted by Abbott and other Republicans for rolling back Trump-era policies that allowed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to send back migrants to Mexico.

"Washington, D.C., has failed to do [its] job to secure the border," Abbott said Thursday. "As a result, Texas has had to take unprecedented steps and [respond] to the crisis caused by the [Biden] administration on the border."

McCraw said the floatable buoys are the latest effort to thwart the Mexican cartels' desire to transport immigrants and drugs to the U.S.

"Ninety years ago, Public Enemy No. 1 were the gangsters. Pretty Boy Floyd, John Dillinger, the Brady group, Bonnie and Clyde. Today, Public Enemy No. 1 are Mexican cartels — the most powerful, and ruthless, and violent organization[s] in the world right now," McCraw said.

McCraw said that the buoys will be a "protective way" for the state to "prevent people from drowning" and that CBP had already seen and tested the water plan.

"Nobody needs to be coming between the ports of entry. It's dangerous," McCraw said. "The buoy is on the water itself. They can be quickly deployed, and they can be moved."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new tool in trying to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
texas, gov. abbott, floatable, barrier, buoys, border
416
2023-33-09
Friday, 09 June 2023 12:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved