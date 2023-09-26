Abbott: Texas Still Busing Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

Texas continues to assist its border towns during the escalating border crisis by busing migrants to Democrat-led cities around the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, via Tuesday afternoon posts on social media, listed six cities to which his state was busing a total of nearly 42,000 migrants.

"Texas continues to bus migrants to sanctuary cities to relieve overwhelmed border towns," Abbott posted on X and Facebook.

"Over 12,000 to DC

Over 15,300 to NYC

Over 9,200 to Chicago

Over 3,000 to Philadelphia

Over 1,800 to Denver

Over 650 to LA"

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released record-breaking operational statistics that showed its agents had 232,972 encounters in August, the highest number ever for that month.

The New York Post on Friday reported that Abbott chartered buses to take migrants from from Del Rio, Texas, and Eagle Pass, Texas, to New York City.

Abbott on Wednesday said he was sending Texas National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to hold off what he declared in a letter to President Joe Biden to be an "invasion" of illegal migrants.

"I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden's policies," Abbott said on X. "We deployed the Texas National Guard, Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement. We are building a border wall, razor wire, and marine barriers. We are also repelling migrants."

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser said Saturday his city is "at a breaking point."

Eagle Pass, Texas, Democrat Mayor Rolando Salinas, whose town declared a state of emergency this month, has called the situation a "crisis."

"I will be honest with you. I believe 100% he does bear some responsibility for this crisis," Salinas told CNN. "I haven't heard from anybody in the administration. The president hasn't put out a statement, the vice president, I haven't heard from anybody."