Texas GOP Feud Raises Fears of Senate Seat Loss

A contentious Republican Senate primary in Texas between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton has sparked alarm among Republicans who fear the bitter battle could jeopardize their Senate majority, The Hill reported.

Recent polls by the Senate Leadership Fund show that incumbent Sen. John Cornyn trailed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by 16 points among Republican voters. Yet, the same poll indicates Paxton losing a hypothetical general election against potential Democratic candidate Colin Allred by a narrow margin, according to The Hill.

Cornyn warned that nominating Paxton could force Republicans to expend crucial resources in Texas, a reliably red state. "The main concern is that nobody wants to spend a bunch of money in Texas where we should be able to win a race," Cornyn told The Hill. "That would be the first time since 1994 that a Democrat could win, so we're not going to let that happen."

Cornyn and his allies have initiated aggressive campaigning against Paxton, accusing him in a digital video of approving $7.1 million in grants to liberal organizations. Paxton, known for his alignment with the far-right wing of the Texas GOP, remains popular among grassroots voters despite past legal controversies, including securities fraud charges, corruption allegations, and impeachment by the Texas House.

"I just hate seeing internecine warfare in my state that's going to cost a lot of money and will take away from other Senate races where we have a chance of winning," said Rep. Michael McCaul, a former deputy attorney general under Cornyn.

Meanwhile, Paxton's campaign argues Republicans are overstating his vulnerabilities. A senior adviser noted, "A Senate race in Texas is a $100 million race. It doesn't matter who's on the ballot," citing Sen. Ted Cruz's successful 2012 campaign against establishment-backed David Dewhurst.

Cornyn had faced resistance from GOP activists since 2022 when he spearheaded bipartisan gun safety legislation following the Uvalde school shooting. The senator was booed at the state GOP convention and censured by the Collin County GOP.

Potential candidate Colin Allred criticized Cornyn for abandoning his principles to secure reelection and described Paxton as "uniquely harmful to our state."

Adding complexity, Rep. Wesley Hunt, another possible GOP contender, polls competitively in match-ups against Cornyn and Paxton and leads against Allred. Hunt stated he is "keeping all options open," adding, "When you're sitting on pocket aces, it makes it pretty easy to make a decision."

Another pivotal factor remains President Trump's potential endorsement. While Paxton closely aligns with Trump's MAGA base, Cornyn has strongly supported Trump's policies, boasting a voting alignment with Trump "over 99 percent of the time."

An unnamed GOP strategist described the Texas situation as a "five-alarm fire," highlighting the risk Paxton poses to maintaining Republican control of the Senate. "Cornyn can't win a primary, and Paxton puts the seat at risk. That's a horrific outcome for the White House and for the president," the strategist concluded.