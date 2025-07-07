Doctor Fired for Post: Texans 'Get What They Voted For'

A "deranged" leftist pediatrician in Texas suggested voters of President Donald Trump "get what they voted for" amid the deadly Texas floods, and she has been condemned by her employer and fired.

"This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians," the Blue Fish Pediatrics leadership team wrote in a statement. "The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics.

"As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs.

"We continue to extend our full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering, and searching for hope."

Dr. Christina B. Propst reportedly deleted a post that drew the attention of discerning Americans and Texans amid the mass casualty event of a flash flood in the state.

"May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry," the deleted X post read, Mediaite reported. "Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts."

After being exposed by the Libs of TikTok account, Blue Fish Pediatrics issued a statement of condemnation of biased healthcare workers wishing death on children of conservatives.

"Thank you for alerting us to this," Dr. Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board, wrote in an X post, sharing the original Blue Fish Pediatrics statement.

"I was made aware of this earlier. This is the response of her employer attached on here. There is no place for politicization.

"The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated."

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, also condemned the politically biased pediatrician's "garbage" in a Monday appearance on Newsmax.

"There are some deranged people that live in the political world," Gonzales told "National Report." "I live in the real world, and in the real world, when an innocent person, especially a child, passes away, my heart sinks and I want to help that child, you know, regardless of where they're from – a big town, you know, or a small town or wherever it is.

"And to have some of these people try to make, you know, make a political statement out of this is absolutely disgusting. And there's zero room for that in America.

"There's nothing more disgusting than that."