Volunteer Fire Chief Still Missing After Swept Away by Floods

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Phillips is still missing after his emergency vehicle was swept away while he was rushing to help flood victims in Texas, reports Fox 7.

Phillips went missing early Saturday. His vehicle was found crushed by the flood waters.

"We had our deputies traveling the county, checking low-water spots as the rain was coming in, and we had three of our own deputies that were stranded on roadways – safe but stranded – and we watched unfortunately as his vehicle did go off the roadway," Chief Deputy Alan Trevino told CNN.

Flash floods in Texas killed at least 94 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and left others still missing, including girls attending a summer camp. The devastation along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has drawn a massive search effort as officials face questions over their preparedness and the speed of their initial actions.