13 Dead, More Missing After Flash Flood in Texas

Thirteen are dead and many more missing, including 20 children, after a devastating river flood swept away dozens at a local Christian camp in Central Texas, according to media reports.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha told CNN at least 13 people have died in the county and that he expects more fatalities.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox that at least 20 children attending Camp Mystic remain missing.

He urged parents of campers to avoid driving to the area, due to impassible roads.

"I know if it was one of my children, I would be tempted to want to drive there from Houston as well," Patrick said.

"Once we're able to get some of those roads clear, when the rain stops, then we have 10 buses ready to go in and pick up the kids, and we'll find a point … where you can be reunited with your child and hug them. Hug them hard, because you know they're frightened."

At least 10 inches of rain poured down overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River and leading to desperate pleas for information about the missing.

“Some are adults, some are children,” Patrick said during a news conference. “Again, we don’t know where those bodies came from.”