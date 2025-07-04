WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | flash | flood | camp

13 Dead, More Missing After Flash Flood in Texas

By    |   Friday, 04 July 2025 05:56 PM EDT

Thirteen are dead and many more missing, including 20 children, after a devastating river flood swept away dozens at a local Christian camp in Central Texas, according to media reports.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha told CNN at least 13 people have died in the county and that he expects more fatalities.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox that at least 20 children attending Camp Mystic remain missing.

He urged parents of campers to avoid driving to the area, due to impassible roads.

"I know if it was one of my children, I would be tempted to want to drive there from Houston as well," Patrick said.

"Once we're able to get some of those roads clear, when the rain stops, then we have 10 buses ready to go in and pick up the kids, and we'll find a point … where you can be reunited with your child and hug them. Hug them hard, because you know they're frightened."

At least 10 inches of rain poured down overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River and leading to desperate pleas for information about the missing.

“Some are adults, some are children,” Patrick said during a news conference. “Again, we don’t know where those bodies came from.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Thirteen are dead and many more missing, including 20 children, after a devastating river flood swept away dozens at a local Christian camp in Central Texas, according to media reports.
texas, flash, flood, camp
213
2025-56-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved