Court: Texas Can Enforce Law Limiting Drag Shows

A federal appeals court allowed Texas to enforce a law restricting "sexually oriented performances" in the presence of minors, a measure widely viewed as targeting drag shows.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Thursday, overturning a lower court's injunction that had blocked enforcement of the law.

The panel found that the statute was not unconstitutionally vague and that Texas has a legitimate interest in shielding minors from sexually explicit material.

The law prohibits performances that depict sexual conduct and are intended to appeal to the "prurient interest" of minors, imposing fines and potential criminal penalties for violations.

Opponents, including LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and performers, argue the measure infringes on free speech and unfairly targets drag performers under the guise of child protection.

Supporters, including Republican lawmakers, say it's necessary to preserve public decency and protect children from exposure to explicit content.

"The Constitution does not require Texas' colleges and universities to promote offensive, degrading, and lewd behavior on their campuses. These filings aim to ensure that our educational institutions are focused solely on promoting academics, not a woke agenda, while this case continues," Attorney General Ken Paxton said earlier in the year.

The case is expected to continue as civil liberties organizations consider further legal challenges.