Texas Democrats May Flee State to Block Redistricting

A plan by Texas Republicans in the state legislature to draw new boundaries for the state's U.S. congressional districts has Democrats considering leaving the state in an attempt to block the process.

Texas House Republican leaders have released their initial outline for redistricting, which could result in as many as five additional congressional districts in the state that would lean toward the GOP.

Republicans now hold 25 of the 38 congressional seats in Texas. The potential of adding 5 more through redistricting has Texas Democrats in an uproar.

The Texas Tribune reported that there is a serious effort underway to assist Democrats who want to leave the state to block the legislative redistricting, which would have them facing $500 a day fines and the potential of being arrested.

The fines were set up in 2023 after Democrats walked out of the state in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Republicans from passing an overhaul of the state's election laws.

The Tribune report referenced anonymous sources who are close to the Democratic strategy. They've said Democrat donors are willing to cover the fines if the lawmakers flee the state. They see Texas as a battleground state and key to holding Republicans from further gains following the 2024 elections.

Democrat lawmakers in Texas, and party strategists, according to the report, see the redistricting issue as a way to show voters they are willing to put up a fight against Republicans, which could lead to a fund-raising windfall.

Political analysts say such a fight would also elevate Republicans in the eyes of their supporters and those who may be sitting on a political fence over the next round of voting.

Democrats walking away from their state would also put them in the position of ignoring upcoming state legislative votes on bills related to support for the victims of the deadly Hill Country flooding on July 4 that killed 135 people.

Either way, the courts will also be involved in the process. The Tribune reported that the current congressional district map remains the focus of a federal lawsuit.

Democrats have a major media campaign in the works over the redistricting effort. The largest Democratic "super" political action committee has rounded up at least $20 million to lobby Texas residents to oppose the plan.