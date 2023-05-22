×
Tags: texas | dei | state | law | diversity | inclusion | equity

Texas Passes Law to Ban DEI at State Universities

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 06:59 PM EDT

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has a new law to sign that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at state universities.

The Texas bill mandates state university governors ensure there is no DEI office and does not discriminate by hiring for diversity.

"Conservatives began this session by recognizing this simple truth: Texas has allowed leftists to infiltrate our universities for far too long," Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, told the House on Monday, The Hill reported. "If you're voting to keep these people on the Texas tax payroll at these universities, you are complicit in their subversion."

DEI programs have been rebuked by conservatives as normalizing the systemic racism often rebuked by the left, forcing state-funded universities to hire based on race and "radical ideology."

"I was pretty disgusted by the things that I watched my Democrat peers say about you, my Republican peers, on Friday," Tinderholt said, according to the report. "We judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

"We have an opportunity to ensure that the recent high school graduates who walk into Texas colleges this fall are never infected with a radical ideology."

Democrats opposing the law note Texas schools are going to lose out on federal funding that is already mandating what Texas is banning.

The National Cancer Institute's F30 Grant provides $20 million in funding to state hospitals and medical schools only if they have a DEI office, according to The Hill.

Newsfront
