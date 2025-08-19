Texas Capitol Partially Evacuated By Active Shooter Threat

Parts of the Texas State Capitol in Austin were evacuated Tuesday night amid reports of an active shooter threat, prompting protesters supporting state Rep. Nicole Collier to relocate their demonstration outside.

Although the building was closed to all visitors, the House chamber remained occupied, KEYE-TV reported. Collier, a Democrat, was seen waving to supporters from a window, as armed Texas Department of Public Safety personnel stationed themselves outside the chamber doors.

Collier has become the focal point of the protest amid mounting redistricting tensions. She reportedly refused to sign a mandatory "permission slip" — agreeing to be escorted by DPS officers after fleeing the state to block a Republican redistricting vote. As a result, she camped overnight in the House chamber, livestreaming her defiance and drawing national attention.

Organizer Melody Tremallo described being shown a video that portrayed the threat as imminent.

"The captain came up to me and informed me that there was likely going to be … likely going to clear out the Capitol building," she said.

DPS swiftly closed affected areas and shifted protests outdoors. Although details about the source of the threatening rhetoric remain limited, officials acted cautiously to safeguard elected officials and the public, KEYE reported.

This incident arrives amid ongoing redistricting tensions in Texas. Earlier this summer, the Capitol was evacuated following "credible threats" against lawmakers preparing to attend a "No Kings" anti-Trump protest. A suspect was later arrested during a traffic stop in La Grange, though no charges had been filed as of late June.

The latest evacuation highlights the heightened security challenges facing state legislatures navigating political demonstrations and redistricting disputes — raising concerns about how vulnerable such institutions remain even in routine political environments.