Tags: texas | busing | philadelphia | immigration

Texas Buses About 140 Asylum Seekers to Philadelphia

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 December 2022 10:28 AM EST

Texas on Wednesday sent three buses with about 140 asylum seekers to Philadelphia, where they were assisted by city staffers, according to local news reports.

Personnel from the city Office of Emergency Management and the health department met the group as it was dropped off at 30th Street Station. Winter coats were distributed at a welcome center. Some seekers were greeted by family members. A man named Lazaro, who spoke to ABC affiliate Action News, said that his cousin arrived from Cuba and they are "very, very happy that he's in the United States."

Activists criticized Texas for not communicating or coordinating with Philadelphia before the buses arrived.

"What is hard right now is it would be really good to know what languages are people speaking, where are they coming from, and treating them in a human way, and this is not happening," Blanca Pacheco of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia told CBS News.

"There are different stories. Some people are reuniting with family members right here, and people are picking them up. Others are trying to figure it out."

