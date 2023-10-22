Gov. Abbott Shares Clip of Texas Border Wall Construction

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared to X on Saturday a clip of the wall being constructed along the border of his state and Mexico.

"Texas border wall construction continues in Maverick County and all along the Texas-Mexico border," Abbott wrote on X. "[President Joe] Biden's border crisis doesn't rest, and neither does Texas."

In an effort to deter migration to his state, Abbott last week announced that he would not be constructing a barricade solely along the Mexico border, but also along Texas's shared border with New Mexico.

The decision came following Abbott's citing that a number of migrants who had been thwarted making their way to Texas had entered the United States via New Mexico.

Last Sunday, Abbott wrote on X that Texas had installed "fencing along" the "NEW Mexico border."

"Our barriers around El Paso," he added, "forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico. They then entered into El Paso from there. To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border."

In an Oct. 13 press release, Abbott's office detailed Texas's effort to combat the migrant crisis, dubbed "Operation Lone Star," which has led to more than 479,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants and the seizure of more than 432 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

"Operation Lone Star," Abbot's office said in the press release, "continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden's open border policies."

On Oct. 6, The New York Times reported that while the decision from the Biden administration was a "confusing one," it decided to construct 20 miles of a border wall in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

By contrast, the U.S.-Mexico border is 1,954 miles long.

"From Day 1, this administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a member of the Mexican news media in Mexico City, according to The Times. "That remains our position, and our position has never wavered."