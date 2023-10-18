Abbott: Texas Places Barrier on New Mexico Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on X Wednesday touted his move to further Operation Lone Star by adding to the El Paso barrier along the state's border with New Mexico.

"Texas installs fencing along NEW Mexico border," Abbott wrote. "Our barriers around El Paso forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico. They then entered into El Paso from there. To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border."

The Texas National Guard placed the concertina wire barrier, at the Republican governor's behest, in an area close to Sunland Park, New Mexico, which shares a border with El Paso.

New Mexico and Texas Democrats condemned the action in a joint statement.

"This is the latest Operation Lone Star stunt funded by the working Texas family's tax-dollar that will result in environmental damage, community division, and injuries of vulnerable migrants," the parties wrote.

"It's clear that Gov. Abbott has no plans on actually addressing our broken immigration system head on — but instead adding more fuel to Operation Lone Star's dumpster fire," they added.

A spokesperson for New Mexico state Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat, told ABC's WLS-TV 7 that state officials were not warned about the governor's plans.

The barrier comes as Texas faces a lawsuit over its decision to install buoys along a 1,000-foot stretch of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas.

In September, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the barrier could stay in place as the lawsuit unfolds.