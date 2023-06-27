Report: Texas Worker 'Ingested' by Plane Ruled a Suicide

The June 23 death of a San Antonio International Airport ground crew worker, who was "ingested" into a plane, has been ruled a suicide by the county medical examiner.

San Antonio, Texas, television station KENS-5 reported Monday that the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled the death of David Renner, 27, who was sucked into the jet engine of a plane June 23, a suicide.

The cause of death was found to be from "blunt and sharp force injuries," according to the report.

USA Today reported that the incident took place around 10:25 p.m. Friday night when Renner was sucked into the engine of a Delta Airlines plane that had arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate.

An airport spokesman confirmed the incident to CNN Sunday evening.

"An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member," airport spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said in a statement to CNN. "We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available."

In a statement to the television station Monday, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said there will not be an investigation into the incident from that agency.

"The NTSB will not be opening an investigation into this event," the spokesman said in the statement. "There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport."

Renner’s family told the news outlet he was working for Unifi Aviation, a company contracted by Delta Airlines for ground support when he died.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio," Delta Airlines said in a statement to the station. "Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Unifi told the station it was providing grief counselors at the airport through Tuesday, the television station reported.

According to the CNN report, it is the second such death since Dec. 31, 2022, when a worker at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was also sucked into the engine of a plane.

In that case, an Envoy Air Embraer 170 airplane was parked at the gate with its safety brake on when the accident happened, the NTSB said in a statement to CNN at the time.