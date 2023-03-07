×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | abortion | lawsuit | courts

Five Women Sue Texas Over Abortion Law

Texas flag
Texas flag (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 01:22 PM EST

Five women are suing Texas over its abortion law, saying state regulations banned them from having procedures even though their pregnancies were life-threatening.

The lawsuit is the first to be brought over abortion denials after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, reports The Washington Examiner.

In their lawsuit, the women say their pregnancies carried the risk of hemorrhage or life-threatening infections, and they are calling on the court to clarify what exceptions the Texas abortion laws allow.

"The lawsuit aims to hold the state of Texas accountable for the consequences of multiple harmful abortion bans on pregnant people facing obstetric complications," the Center for Reproductive Rights said on Twitter. The organization is representing the women in their case.

According to Texas law, abortions are banned in the state, but there are some exceptions, including having "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the female at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

Amanda Zurawski, one of the lawsuit's plaintiffs, was just 17 weeks pregnant last year when her water broke. Her doctors would not induce labor, citing the Texas abortion laws. She developed sepsis before doctors intervened.

"You don't think you're somebody who's going to need an abortion, let alone an abortion to save my life," Zurawski said in an interview with The New York Times.

First lady Jill Biden invited Zurawski and her husband to last month's State of the Union speech after the case got national attention as an example of the issues with states' restrictive abortion laws.

Anti-abortion groups such as the Susan B. Anthony List, however, say all states with abortion bans build exemptions into them.

"Every pro-life law in the country allows necessary and timely medical treatment to save the life of a pregnant woman in an emergency," the organization tweeted after Zurawski and her husband attended Biden's speech.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Five women are suing Texas over its abortion law, saying state regulations banned them from having procedures even though their pregnancies were life-threatening.
texas, abortion, lawsuit, courts
326
2023-22-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved