Texas Senate Passes Bill Banning Chemical Abortion

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 03:57 PM EDT

The Texas Senate on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 6, which would ban the manufacturing, distributing, mailing, and prescribing of an abortion-inducing drug, the Texan reports.

"Protecting life is a priority of the Texas Senate and mine and we passed SB 6 today to ensure that abortion-inducing drugs are not distributed in Texas for the purpose of obtaining an illegal abortion," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said after its passage.

"The Texas Senate will continue passing this pro-life protection each legislative session until House Democrats return from their 'vacation' and get back to work for the people of Texas."

In Texas, abortion is permitted only when a woman's life or one of her major bodily functions is at risk.

Anyone connected to the abortion drug mifepristone could face a $100,000 civil fine.

Newsfront
