Emails: Texas A&M Board Had Concerns About Woke Professor

Emails released as part of an internal Texas A&M investigation show that many university board members expressed concerns about hiring a woke former New York Times editor and journalism professor.

Kathleen O. McElroy, a Black alumnus of Texas A&M, spent 20 years in various editing roles at the Times before becoming director of the University of Texas at Austin's School of Journalism from 2018 to 2022. She's currently a tenured professor there.

In June, Texas A&M officials discussed plans to hire McElroy.

"[University President] Kathy [Banks] told us multiple times the reason we were going to combine [the colleges of] arts and sciences together was to control the liberal nature that those professors brought to campus," regent Jay Graham wrote to regent David Baggett, The Texas Tribune reported.

"We were going to start a journalism department to get high-quality conservative Aggie students into the journalism world to help direct our message. This won't happen with this type of hire!"

M. Katherine Banks was Texas A&M president from June 2021 until resigning on July 20 after the botched hiring of McElroy, an outspoken proponent of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Banks' resignation came after Texas A&M had held a public signing ceremony to announce McElroy's hire. Pushback came after McElroy's DEI efforts came to light.

Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with McElroy, whose hiring was sabotaged by backlash over her past work promoting diversity.

The email from Graham to Baggett was released as part of an internal probe into the failed attempt to hire McElroy.

The messages show that some board members, who are gubernatorial appointees, wanted to promote conservative causes at the flagship campus in College Station, Texas.

Regent Mike Hernandez wrote to Banks and system Chancellor John Sharp to express disappointment that the board learned of McElroy's hire after it had been announced.

"While it is wonderful for a successful Aggie to want to come back to Texas A&M to be a tenured professor and build something this important from scratch, we must look at her résumé and her statements made in opinion pieces and public interviews," Hernandez wrote.

"The New York Times is one of the leading main stream media sources in our country. It is common knowledge that they are biased and progressive leaning. The same exact thing can be said about the university of Texas."

Sherry Sylvester, a former aide to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, was an ardent supporter of the legislation to eliminate DEI programs this past legislative session.

"No one is looking for a conservative ideology to drive higher ed, but taxpayers and conservative leaders no longer want to underwrite a left-wing, divisive ideology that permeates so much of the curriculum," said Sylvester, who now works as a public policy fellow at the conservative-leaning Texas Public Policy Foundation, the Tribune reported.