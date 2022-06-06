Texas A&M Says Kyle Rittenhouse Is Not Attending

While Kyle Rittenhouse said he is going to go to college at Texas A&M, the university told The Dallas Morning News that he has not been admitted for the summer nor the fall semesters.

"I'm going to be going there, and it's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse told Saturday's "The Charlie Kirk Show," putting on a Texas A&M hat like an NCAA recruit would do, making his decision to sign a national letter of intent. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

But a spokesman for the university told the News that Rittenhouse has not been admitted as of this weekend.

"He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall," Texas A&M spokeswoman Kelly Brown wrote to the News in an email.

Rittenhouse has become a polarizing figure, having been acquitted of shooting three and killing two George Floyd protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in June 2020. A jury ruled he was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse originally had taken online classes at Arizona State University in 2021 as he awaited his trial, but he dropped them during the trial. He wanted to resume them, but students protested.

"I am alive today because I was able to protect myself," Rittenhouse tweeted Thursday as gun control debates have raged after multiple mass shootings.