WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tesla | reliability | ratings | consumer reports | used vehicles | china

Tesla Rated Most Unreliable Used Car Brand in US

cybertruck at a tesla dealership
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 December 2025 10:05 PM EST

Tesla may dominate headlines for its high-performance electric vehicles and industry-leading Supercharger network, but a new analysis shows the company's older models are struggling badly on the used-car market.

According to Consumer Reports' 2025 Used Vehicle Reliability Study, Tesla ranks as the most unreliable used car brand in America, placing last out of 26 automotive brands. The review looked at models 5 to 10 years old, and Tesla scored a reliability rating of 31, trailing Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler.

The findings highlight a sharp contrast between Tesla's technological ambitions and the long-term durability of its earlier vehicles.

Consumer Reports noted that while aging Teslas encounter frequent issues, the company's newer models now show "better-than-average reliability," placing Tesla among the top 10 in new-car predictability — ahead of several legacy automakers, including Ford, Chevrolet, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen.

Still, Tesla's recall history remains a major factor in its reliability challenges. The company has issued numerous recalls across nearly every model line. More than 46,000 Cybertrucks were recalled this year over an exterior panel that could detach while driving.

In January, over 200,000 Teslas were recalled for a software glitch that disabled rearview cameras. In recent years, millions more have been recalled for problems involving Autopilot, brake fluid detection, seat-belt warnings, touchscreen failures, and steering control issues.

The used-EV market hasn't helped Tesla either. Prices for pre-owned Teslas have fallen sharply from the pandemic-era boom, when federal tax credits fueled demand.

Since those incentives were rolled back under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, buyers have increasingly returned to gas-powered cars or opted for plug-in hybrids, TechSpot reported.

Tesla is also facing fierce competition from China's surging EV industry.

Brands like BYD are flooding global markets with lower-cost models, a shift analysts compare to the 1970s, when Japanese automakers such as Toyota and Honda reshaped the U.S. auto landscape.

Topping Consumer Reports' 2025 reliability list were Lexus and Toyota, both produced by Toyota Motor Corporation.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tesla may dominate headlines for its high-performance electric vehicles and industry-leading Supercharger network, but a new analysis shows the company's older models are struggling badly on the used-car market.
tesla, reliability, ratings, consumer reports, used vehicles, china
324
2025-05-10
Wednesday, 10 December 2025 10:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved