Tesla Recalls 63,619 Cybertrucks Over Lighting Defect

Thursday, 23 October 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Tesla is recalling 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles due to a software issue that causes the front parking lights to exceed allowable brightness levels, potentially impairing the vision of oncoming drivers, the U.S. auto regulator said on Thursday.

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to correct the issue at no cost to owners, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its notice.

On Wednesday, the EV maker recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to a defect in a battery pack component. 

