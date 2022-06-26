'Optimus' Prime: Tesla to Unveil Humanoid Robot This Fall

Tesla Inc., which designs and manufactures electric vehicles and battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, plans to release a prototype of its humanoid robot this fall, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla's scheduled unveiling for the "Optimus" robot will come on Sept. 30, as part of the company's "AI Day."

"AI Day," the second of its kind for Tesla, was apparently slated for August, according to reports. But now, the company is seemingly primed for a September unveiling.

Here are the reported capabilities of the robot:

Optimus will stand at 5-foot-8inches tall and weigh 125 pounds.

The robot will have a walking speed of 5 miles per hour.

Optimus will have a carrying capacity of 45 pounds and a dead-lift capacity of 150 pounds.

The CEO Musk — the world's richest man, according to Forbes — hopes Optimus will have the capabilities to handle most chores.

"We have these sort of AI Day events to just emphasize that Tesla is a lot more than a car company and that we are, in my view, the leading real-world AI company that exists," Musk said.

In a previous tweet, Musk confirmed the prototype will not look similar to previous renditions displayed at similar technology conferences.

Tesla will begin production of Optimus in 2023, according to reports.

The cost and availability of the robots have yet to be announced by the company.