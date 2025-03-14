DOJ Opens Investigation Into Tesla Vandalism

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered the Department of Justice to investigate recent acts of vandalism targeting Elon Musk's Tesla Corporation.

“If you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you," Bondi said.

Forbes reports more than a dozen destructive attacks on Tesla facilities and vehicles have occurred since the end of January.

Newsmax reported on several Tesla vehicles torched in Seattle Sunday night.

President Donald Trump recently bought a Tesla to show his support for Musk who is leading the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) review of government spending.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox Business that government investigators are working on the cases and at least one suspect has been arrested.

The Bondi announcement follows a request from several members of Congress for the government to get involved to stop the vandalism against Tesla.