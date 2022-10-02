×
Tags: tesla | deliveries | miss | estimates

Tesla's Third-Quarter Deliveries Miss Estimates

Sunday, 02 October 2022 12:31 PM EDT

Tesla Inc on Sunday announced its third-quarter electric vehicle deliveries were lower than expected and weighed down by production stoppages to update its factory in Shanghai.

Tesla delivered 343,830 vehicles, while analysts on average had expected 359,162, according to Refinitiv. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units.

The world's most valuable automaker upgraded production lines at Shanghai after a resurgence in COVID-19 cases forced a suspension at the plant and fueled the first dip in deliveries after a nearly two-year-long record run.

However, the scheduled upgrade, along with disruptions at its suppliers' factories hurt most production in July.

Total production rose 42% to 365,923 vehicles in the third quarter compared with 258,580 vehicles last quarter.

Tesla said it delivered 325,158 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicle, as well as 18,672 of its Model S and Model X premium vehicles to customers during the quarter.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


