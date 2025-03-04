Tesla Charging Stations Torched in Boston Area

Police near Boston reported that more than a half-dozen Tesla charging stations were set on fire in what officials said appears to be another attack on company owner Elon Musk, President Donald Trump's government efficiency adviser.

"It's scary that somebody would come and torch these because it's hazardous to society, hazardous to the air, and dangerous," Tesla driver Zaheer Kalvert, a customer who uses the chargers located in Littleton, Massachusetts, told NBC Boston. "It's really unfortunate."

Police responded to the scene at The Point Shopping Center at about 1:10 a.m. Monday and found seven of the charging stations "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke," according to a department statement.

Littleton Electric Light & Water Department shut down electrical power in the area as a precaution after the charging stations sustained heavy fire-related damages.

Investigators said the fires "appear to have been intentionally set."

The charger fires are the latest in a series of incidents involving the Tesla brand.

A suspect was arrested last week for allegedly trying to torch a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado. In January, a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized in Redwood City, California, a suburb of San Francisco.

Demonstrators also gathered outside Tesla dealerships across the U.S. last weekend to protest Musk and his push to slash government spending.