Report: More Than 750 US Tesla Owners Complain of Rapid Deceleration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent an information request letter earlier this month to automobile manufacturer Tesla regarding complaints surrounding the company's partially automated driving systems.

According to the letter released publicly on Friday, over 750 Tesla Model 3 and Y drivers reported malfunctions in the automaker's partially automated driving systems, causing them to stop abruptly in the middle of the road.

"Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and often repeatedly during a single drive cycle," the NHTSA wrote.

The agency said it started investigating the estimated 416,000 Tesla vehicles produced over the last two years in February. That month, it reported no crashes or injuries.

The NHTSA, however, is now seeking information on warranty claims from the model owners. That includes data about Tesla's sensors, testing of the automated systems, and how cameras deal with reflections, shadows, glare, and blockage due to extreme weather.

"Tesla's failure to respond promptly and fully to this letter could subject Tesla to civil penalties pursuant to 49 U.S.C. § 30165 or lead to an action for injunctive relief pursuant to 49 U.S.C. § 30163," the letter read.

"If Tesla cannot respond to any specific request or subpart(s) thereof, please state the reason why it is unable to do so," the agency added, allowing the company an extension if it fails to meet the June 20 deadline.

The inquiry serves as the fourth formal one for Tesla in three years. Since January 2021, the NHTSA has supervised 23 recalls from the electric car company, ABC News reported.

According to Nasdaq, Tesla stock closed on Friday at -9.22% over the news, down around $71.45 from $775 to $703.55 per share.