Musk: Possible Soros Tie to Tesla Attacks 'Interesting'

The Trump administration is investigating potential ties of high-level billionaires to funding social unrest, attacks on Tesla, Jan. 6, and, potentially, assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

And new allegations are emerging that have piqued Elon Musk's interest.

"🚨 The wife of former U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who led the prosecution of 1,500+ Jan6ers, is on the Board of Indivisible," reporter Natalie Winters posted Tuesday night on X as Trump was telling Newsmax in a White House exclusive interview with Greg Kelly about the investigation into tying attacks to the funding of left-wing billionaires who hold open animus against the sitting U.S. president.

"This Soros-backed group is the leading organizer of anti-Trump protests and violent Tesla acts.

"Deleted webpages reveal this connection ⬇️⬇️⬇️"

The post got the attention of Department of Government Efficiency chief Musk, who is working to root out government waste, fraud, and abuse, including Biden-era federal aid to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Interesting," Musk deadpanned on X.

Musk's post came as Trump's interview with Kelly was airing Tuesday night, when Kelly asked if Trump has heard about Soros funding for attack campaigns on Trump and his officials.

"I believe that is a part of it, yeah," Trump told Kelly. "There were some of them that were involved in my trials that I think probably were involved with that also.

"And Elon has done a very good job. He's found tremendous waste, fraud, and abuse like levels you've never seen: People that don't show up to work and they still get checks, so many different things that you can't even go over it it's so much – done a great job and he's basically a patriot."

Trump called the presidency "a dangerous profession," as he questioned whether their might be ties to governmental or nongovernment organizations funding attacks on him or his people.

"Why didn't they tell me this; you could have told me this, please," Trump said tongue in cheek.