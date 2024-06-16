Turner 'Pointing the Finger' at Biden Policy on Terror Threats

Amid reports of a foiled potential terrorist plot from illegal migrants who entered through the southern border, House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, is "pointing the finger directly at the administration's policies."

Turners remarks come following FBI Director Christopher Wray's declarations "Wray's public statements that we are at the highest level of a possible terrorist threat," Turned told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"The administration's policies have, absolutely, [are] directly related to threats to Americans," he added to host Margaret Brennan. "These are no longer speculative, no longer hypothetical. And we have actual administration officials stepping forward.

"And certainly our committee and our committee members have concurred on the intelligence that we're seeing that as a result of the administration's policies allowing people to cross the border unvetted.

"We have terrorists that are actively working inside the United States that are a threat to Americans."

The problem boils down to failure on "vetting" and an open southern border that permits migrants to cross illegally and then get released in the country with just a notice to appear at a future date.

"There is not evidence the United States currently has that they're actively engaged in terrorist plotting or engaged with terrorist groups organizations," Turner continued. "And this administration, by their own policy, are then allowing those individuals in instead of fully vetting them, fully understanding what the risk is the United States and for the fact that they're letting them in, and they're entering the United States through the southern border illegally.

"And that's what the threat is. That's what Director Wray is identifying, and is bringing forward.

"This administration's policies are directly resulting in people who were in the United States illegally, who have ties to terrorist groups and organizations, and this is a threat."

The House Intelligence Committee that Turner chairs is seeking accountability for the flaws.

"What this administration needs to be held to is that they need to declassify the information of the terrorist threats that they're seeing so that there can be a public discourse concerning what the administration's risk and threats are," he said. "You know, this was notable and expected as a result of the Biden administration's policy, have an open southern border, and we are seeing it absolutely across the country.

"My committee has been open, my members have been open and publicly discussing this threat and pointing the finger directly at the administration's policies."