Border Agents Kill Armed Man, 27, in Texas

Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, armed with a rifle and tactical gear was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas.

"This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas," a representative of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, wrote Monday in a statement to Newsmax, which was also posted to DHS's X account. "Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.

"Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the @FBI."

Federal agents returned fire at Mosqueda, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning.

The shooting took place at a Border Patrol facility across the street from McAllen International Airport.

Law enforcement said they found another rifle and more ammunition. Rodriguez said the man’s motive is currently unknown. One officer was injured in the shooting, but Rodriguez said it was unclear if the injury was from shrapnel or a bullet.

President Donald Trump has made combating illegal immigration a top priority, surging troops to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and launching aggressive raids in U.S. cities.

Violent leftists have staged protests that have turned violent in Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states, lashing out at Trump efforts to secure the border and bring law and order to Democrat neighborhoods.

Texas, long ground zero, for the illegal migrant crisis and leftist backlashes has seen historic drops in illegal border crossings in recent months.

The number of migrants caught crossing illegally has fallen to record lows under Trump, including a new monthly low of about 6,100 in June.

Information from The Associated Press was used to compile this report.