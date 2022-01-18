×
White House Admits Security Failed to Flag Synagogue Terrorist

Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown on Jan. 17, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. A 44-year-old British national over the weekend stormed into the synagogue with a gun and held four people hostage for more than 10 hours. (Emil Lippe/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 09:07 PM

The White House said on Tuesday that security databases failed to flag Malik Faisal Akram, the man who held four hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday, according to Breitbart.

“Our understanding and obviously we are still looking into this is he was checked against U.S. government databases multiple times prior to entering the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“The U.S. government did not have any derogatory information about the individual in our systems at the time of entry,” she added.

Akram, 44, was shot and killed by police during the hostage attempt. He had reportedly been demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani-born scientist with suspected ties to al-Qaeda who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan, per CBSN Dallas Ft. Worth.

The 44-year-old flew into the United States through New York on Jan. 22 with a tourist visa, The New York Times reported. He was also reportedly investigated by U.K. intelligence services but was determined not to be a terroristic threat, according to the New York Post.

The FBI confirmed that the investigation of the incident was “a terrorism-related matter” in a statement and said they would investigate it using their Joint Terrorism Task Force, CNN reported.

