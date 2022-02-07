US Offers $10M Prize for ISIS-K Leader, Kabul Airport Bomber Info

The State Department on Monday announced a $10 million reward each for intel on ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information on anyone else involved in the bombing of the Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, the Washington Examiner reported.

Ghafari, who was appointed to lead ISIS-K in June 2020, is responsible for approving all the group's strategic decisions in Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials.

The State Department said that authority included Ghafari authorizing the Kabul airport bombing that killed more than a dozen U.S. troops and injured 58 on Aug. 26, 2021.

Late last year, the State Department categorized him as a "specially designated global terrorist," per Sky News.

The Defense Department last Friday said an investigation into the attack showed that the Kabul airport bomber acted alone, which contradicted previous statements, according to The New York Times.

"It was a single blast, and it did not have a follow attack," lead investigator Brig. Gen. Lance Curtis said. "There were a series of crossing fires to the front of the service members on the ground that created the illusion that there was a complex attack, but there absolutely was not."

The announcement also follows the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Islamic State, according to the Examiner.

Al-Qurashi detonated a bomb, killing himself and his family before U.S. Special Forces captured him on Thursday in northwest Syria.

No U.S. forces were injured during the mission, and the Defense Department said all civilian casualties were attributable to the bomb Qurashi initiated.