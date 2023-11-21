Security Stepped Up for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Officials are stepping up security efforts at this week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, though they say there are no specific threats to the annual event that traditionally kicks off the Christmas shopping season.

The Israel-Hamas war "has created a heightened threat environment" making the parade an "attractive target," according to a new threat assessment from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, WABC-TV reported on Tuesday.

"We'd be naive to think the war in the Middle East does not have the possibility to bleed over into other states, particularly New York, we have been targeted in the past, yet we are very prepared," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters.

According to ABC News, the assessment expresses concern about "lone actors using online platforms to express threats of violence against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities, as well as committing simple, unsophisticated attacks that are difficult to detect in advance."

It also notes that al-Qaida has called for its followers to attack American, British, and French nationals and Jewish people throughout the world at "public events and large gatherings."

"Tensions related to the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict, coupled with the widespread sharing of graphic and disturbing content related to this conflict, increase the prospects for violence in the United States with little to no warning," the assessment says.

The parade is watched by millions on television every year with 3.5 million watching in person along the streets of New York.

"Though the 2023 New York City Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade event will provide a broad set of potential soft targets for an attack, congested areas where the largest amount of people gather – particularly designated viewing areas – are likely the most vulnerable spots for a mass casualty attack," the assessment says. "Nearby publicly accessible areas, mass-transit hubs, pre-event gatherings, and post-event celebrations may also be viewed as potential targets due to the ability to inflict significant casualties at such locations."

Commissioner of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray said New Yorkers should feel safe and celebrate the holiday, but urged them to remain vigilant.

"The men and women of the NYPD are looking forward to hosting the millions of spectators who will attend this week's Thanksgiving-related festivities," a statement from the New York Police Department read. "And while there are currently no credible or specific threats to any individual event or to New York City in general, the police department will continue partnering with our state and federal colleagues to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season for all the people we serve."