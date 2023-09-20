Biden Faces Reelection Challenge From Pro-Life Democrat

President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid is being challenged by a pro-life progressive Democrat activist who claims the self-described Catholic president is “a collaborator in genocide.”

Progressive activist Terrisa Bukovinac threw her hat in the ring last week. She is the latest contender to threaten Biden’s shot at a second term as concerns mount about his advanced age and mental fitness.

While many of the president’s critics point to his age, his handling of the border crisis, and the economy, Bukovinac is challenging him on the issue of abortion.

"President Biden is a collaborator in a genocide,” she told Fox News on Monday. “He once stood for the dignity of unborn children and yet now, not only has he become complicit in all of this, he is the top promoter of late-term abortion in this nation and around the globe, and he's not fit to lead.”

“In other elections, it's felt like a choice between one [candidate] or the other,” she said. “It's never been that way. You do not have to give them aid. You don't have to give aid to either candidate. But, this year, you have another option, and it is completely unacceptable under any conditions that we would give aid to a pro-choice Democrat. It is really Democrats who continue to give aid to these pro-choice candidates, even though they consider themselves pro-life, that are allowing this genocide to continue."

Bukovinac joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson in seeking the Democratic nomination.

The progressive activist, who founded Pro-Life San Francisco and Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, said she’s running to bring attention to the issue of abortion, which is supported by a strong majority of Democrats, according to recent surveys.

A Navigator Research poll conducted last year found that 81% of Democrats surveyed identify as pro-choice on the issue of abortion, compared to 19% who are either pro-life or undecided.

"I think most pro-life Americans want to see an actual pro-life candidate," Bukovinac said. "I'm the most pro-life candidate for the Democrats or the Republicans, so I think people are encouraged seeing young people stepping up for life."

Bukovinac stressed that she is a legitimate progressive candidate, despite her pro-life position.

"Throughout my career, I have espoused leftist political views, and that doesn't change in my campaign,” she said. “This is an authentic campaign. This is who I am. This is what I believe. I believe we cannot end the abortion genocide without banning abortion and without also making birth free and creating an economic environment where parents do not feel that they have to choose between making ends meet and having their unborn child killed, so I will continue to stand for those issues."

She added that she would not support Biden if he is the Democratic Party nominee.