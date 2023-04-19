×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tennessee three | white house | joe biden | gun laws

Expelled Tenn. Lawmakers to Visit White House

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 04:36 PM EDT

The two Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled and then reinstated to the state Legislature for protesting on the House floor will visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden, as will the legislator who survived an expulsion vote, The Hill reports.

The two legislators who were expelled, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, will travel to the White House on Monday along with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was subject of an expulsion vote that she survived. The group have become known as the "Tennessee Three" after their protest, which called for action on gun violence in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville last month, on the floor of the Tennessee House.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday that Biden "saw these three legislators as taking that next step when calling for an assault weapons ban, which is incredibly important. Weapons of war should not be on the streets."

She added that the president spoke with the lawmakers and "thanked them for speaking out and standing their ground and being very clear about what's needed for them to protect their communities, and he invited them here to continue that conversation."

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a visit to Nashville earlier this month that she supports the legislators' calls for "reasonable gun safety laws," adding that it's a "false choice" between that and favoring the Second Amendment.

"We can and should do both," she said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The two Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled and then reinstated to the state Legislature for protesting on the House floor will visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden, as will the legislator who survived an expulsion vote, The Hill reports.
tennessee three, white house, joe biden, gun laws
242
2023-36-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved