School District Ditches Doctor's Notes for Absences

The Lawrence County School System in Tennessee has recently implemented a hotly debated new attendance policy that has sparked significant debate among parents and educators, News9 in Chattanooga reported.

The policy, under which doctors' notes will no longer be accepted to excuse student absences, aims to address chronic absenteeism and instill reliability and a work ethic in students.

"Attendance is a key factor in student achievement, and therefore, students are expected to be present each day school is in session," the Lawrence County School System said.

According to the school district, the decision to eliminate excused absences, even for legitimate illnesses, is intended to prepare students for the reality of the workforce, where they may be expected to work while sick or injured.

The district reported a 14% rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2023-2024 school year, which they hope to reduce with this new policy.

Under the new guidelines, all absences, regardless of the reason, will be counted against a student's attendance record. There are a few exceptions, including chronic illnesses, family emergencies, and religious observances, yet the policy has introduced steep penalties for attendance issues.

Students who miss more than 10% of school days without an approved attendance plan may face consequences such as losing the right to attend prom or graduation, having their driver's license revoked, or even failing the grade.

The policy has been met with strong objections from parents who argue that it unfairly penalizes children for legitimate illnesses. Public health officials also advise against sending sick children to school, as it can contribute to the spread of contagious illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19.

Despite these concerns, the school district said that the policy will help improve attendance rates and teach students important life skills.

Some parents said the policy has made them consider homeschooling. Rebecca Sanchez, who has a 10-year-old daughter, told WSMV this week, "Between the strep throat and the flu, I can say she missed about 17 days" of the last school year.

"I have never been for or against homeschool, but because of this new policy, it has definitely changed my mind," she said.