Tennessee Officer in Vance Motorcade Critical After Crash

By    |   Saturday, 15 November 2025 01:55 PM EST

A Tennessee police officer working in Vice President JD Vance's motorcade is in critical condition after a crash Friday with a state trooper.

The incident happened in Maryville, Tennessee, "during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies," the City of Maryville said in a statement.

"We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers," Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement.

"All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community."

Vance was in East Tennessee for a private fundraising event.

Katherine Pierce, the U.S. Secret Service's resident agent in charge in Knoxville, said the agency was closely monitoring the situation, per CBS News.

"The safety and movement of our protectees were not impacted by this incident," Pierce said in a statement.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


