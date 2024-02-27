×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tennessee house | bill | pride flag | lgbtq

Tennessee House Passes Bill Limiting Pride Flag Display

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 04:30 PM EST

The Tennessee House passed a bill restricting the display of pride flags in public schools, sparking contentious debate between Republicans and Democrats over LGBTQ rights and parental authority, The Hill reported.

House Bill 1605, endorsed by the GOP majority, mandates that public schools only exhibit the U.S. and state flags, with exceptions for flags like the POW/MIA banner or official school flags. Although not explicitly stated, the bill is seen as targeting LGBTQ pride flags, according to Republican sponsors.

Primary sponsor Rep. Gino Bulso, R-District 61, argued the legislation protects parental rights, citing complaints from constituents about pride flags in classrooms. Democrats say the bill marginalizes LGBTQ families and fosters discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, especially students.

The clash underscores broader national debates on LGBTQ inclusivity in education. Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-District 51, criticized the bill as hindering community representation and belonging, while Rep. Jason Powell, D-District 53, championed LGBTQ visibility in schools as vital for student support.

An amendment proposed by Powell to limit flag bans to those causing significant disruption failed to gain traction. During this legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have introduced over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ rights.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a law permitting officials to refuse marriages conflicting with their religious beliefs, drawing criticism from LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Democrats further argued that the bill restricts schools from displaying flags beyond the approved list, including the United Nations or peace flags. Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-District 15, criticized the measure for narrowing acceptable flags.

"What this bill does is narrows the gap to only allow certain flags — that's the problem with this bill," he said.

The bill now heads to the state Senate, where it's expected to pass.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Tennessee House passed a bill restricting the display of pride flags in public schools, sparking contentious debate between Republicans and Democrats over LGBTQ rights and parental authority, The Hill reported.
tennessee house, bill, pride flag, lgbtq
283
2024-30-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved