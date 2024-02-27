Tennessee House Passes Bill Limiting Pride Flag Display

The Tennessee House passed a bill restricting the display of pride flags in public schools, sparking contentious debate between Republicans and Democrats over LGBTQ rights and parental authority, The Hill reported.

House Bill 1605, endorsed by the GOP majority, mandates that public schools only exhibit the U.S. and state flags, with exceptions for flags like the POW/MIA banner or official school flags. Although not explicitly stated, the bill is seen as targeting LGBTQ pride flags, according to Republican sponsors.

Primary sponsor Rep. Gino Bulso, R-District 61, argued the legislation protects parental rights, citing complaints from constituents about pride flags in classrooms. Democrats say the bill marginalizes LGBTQ families and fosters discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, especially students.

The clash underscores broader national debates on LGBTQ inclusivity in education. Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-District 51, criticized the bill as hindering community representation and belonging, while Rep. Jason Powell, D-District 53, championed LGBTQ visibility in schools as vital for student support.

An amendment proposed by Powell to limit flag bans to those causing significant disruption failed to gain traction. During this legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have introduced over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ rights.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a law permitting officials to refuse marriages conflicting with their religious beliefs, drawing criticism from LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Democrats further argued that the bill restricts schools from displaying flags beyond the approved list, including the United Nations or peace flags. Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-District 15, criticized the measure for narrowing acceptable flags.

"What this bill does is narrows the gap to only allow certain flags — that's the problem with this bill," he said.

The bill now heads to the state Senate, where it's expected to pass.