Tenn. Gov. Calls Special Session After School Shooting

Tennessee legislators will convene for a special session on gun reform and public safety about one month after a deadly school shooting in the state, Gov. Bill Lee's office announced on Tuesday.

Lee's office said in the announcement that the special legislative session will take place starting on Aug. 21. The governor's office added that this summer, Lee will hold meetings with various lawmakers, corporate stakeholders, and local residents in search of "practical solutions" before the session begins.

"After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens," Lee said in a statement released with the announcement. "There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we'll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health."

The announcement comes a little over one month after three students and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school located in Nashville.