Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Bomb Nashville Power Grid

A 24-year-old Columbia, Tennessee, man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and plotting to destroy an energy site in Nashville, a plan that federal authorities say could have knocked out electricity to thousands of homes and hospitals, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Skyler Philippi admitted in federal court that he schemed for months to attack critical infrastructure, according to court documents and prosecutors. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Jan. 8, 2026.

John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, said Philippi's plot represented a grave threat.

"For months, Philippi planned what he had hoped would be a devastating attack on Nashville's energy infrastructure. He acquired what he believed to be explosives, surveilled his target, and equipped a drone to attack an electrical substation. Motivated by a violent ideology, Philippi wanted 'to do something big.' Instead, the FBI disrupted his plans, and Philippi now awaits sentencing," Eisenberg said.

Authorities say Philippi researched previous substation attacks and determined that guns would not do enough damage. Instead, he sought explosives, including C-4 and TATP, to attach to a drone. Prosecutors said he envisioned triggering cascading failures across the power grid, telling an informant that simultaneous strikes could "shock the system."

In August 2024, Philippi revealed to an undercover employee that he had written a "manifesto" targeting what he described as "high tax cities or industrial areas."

He referenced ties to the extremist Atomwaffen Division and the National Alliance. By September, he had conducted reconnaissance on a specific Nashville substation and ordered explosives through undercover federal agents posing as suppliers.

Court documents detail how, on Nov. 2, 2024, Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual with undercover operatives before preparing to launch his assault. He was arrested at the scene with a powered drone and armed explosives beside him. Officials said he was minutes away from attempting to carry out the attack.

Robert E. McGuire, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, praised law enforcement for foiling the plot.

"Our office is fully committed to thwarting dangerous attacks motivated by hate," he said. "I commend the agents who investigated this conduct and stopped this attack from victimizing our community."

Joe Carrico, special agent in charge of the FBI Nashville Field Office, said Philippi's radical ideology drove the scheme.

"As he admitted in federal court today, in furtherance of his ideological beliefs, Skyler Philippi conducted extensive research into explosive devices and potential targets to launch an attack against critical infrastructure," Carrico said.

Federal prosecutors identified Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Kurtzman, along with National Security Division trial attorneys Justin Sher and James Donnelly, as leading the case.

The FBI Nashville Field Office's Joint Terrorism Task Force coordinated the investigation.