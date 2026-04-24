Tennessee Passes Deadly Force Property Bill

The Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly has passed legislation that would allow residents to use deadly force to protect their property in certain circumstances.

The House passed HB 1802 on Thursday by a 62-24 vote, two days after the Senate approved it 21-5.

The measure now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee for his signature. Lee has not publicly indicated his position on the bill, but he has been a staunch supporter of gun rights.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald.

"Right now, under current law, if someone is breaking into your property, if they're stealing from you, if they're destroying what you've worked your entire life to build, you're expected to wait," Capley said Thursday, according to WKRN-TV in Nashville. "You're expected to hesitate.

"You're expected to second-guess and take a calculated risk at defending what's yours."

The bill expands Tennessee's self-defense statutes to permit the use of deadly force in cases where a person reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to prevent or stop crimes such as trespass, arson, burglary, theft, robbery, or property damage, including harm to livestock.

Under the legislation, deadly force would be justified only if the person believes the property cannot be protected by other means or that using nonlethal force would expose them or others to a risk of death or serious bodily injury.

The bill also places limits on the use of such force. It specifies that deadly force is not justified if the person against whom it is used is facing away from the individual.

Critics warn the bill could lead to unnecessary violence and raise legal questions about when deadly force is appropriate, especially in cases involving nonviolent property crimes.

"The reason we were taught you don't kill people over property is because they are not putting at risk an innocent human life," said Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, according to WKRN. "What this legislation seems to be doing is lowering that threshold significantly and substantially."

"And the department is going to have to reteach in future classes for those who get their lifetime permit that you can now kill people over property, and I don't think that is right."

Capley defended his legislation and argued that someone shouldn't have to stand idly by while a criminal steals their life's work.

If someone were "burning down your barn and you've only got insurance on $250,000 worth of equipment, but I've spent 20 years of my life building $5 million worth of whatever, if I don't stop him and I shoot him right now, then it's going to be on me," Capley said. "It's going to be on my family.

" I'm going to have to defend myself because a criminal came on my property and burned down my stuff. That's not right."