WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: temu | china | trade policy | tariffs | trump

Online Giant Temu Shuts Down China-US Shipments

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 06:37 PM EDT

The internet shopping giant Temu has stopped shipping items from China to the U.S. in a direct response to new import fees imposed by the Trump administration. Temu still offers products shipped from U.S warehouses to American customers.

CNBC reported that the major factor is a change in how the Trump administration is handling the little-known and even less understood duty-free “de minimis treatment.” On April 2, the White House announced that the provision was eliminated on low-priced items being shipped to the U.S. from China and Hong Kong.

Items valued at under $800 that were previously exempt from duties or import fees are now charged based on the government's rate schedule. Items sent through the postal service can be charged 30% of their value, or $25, with the scale going up to $50.

Temu specializes in low-priced items and began responding to the change earlier in the week by increasing prices on items from China shipped to the US, and adding additional charges of as much as 150%, according to CNBC.

As of Friday, Temu had not posted an explanation about the changes on its website.

The change is not as much a trade strategy as it is an attempt to stop illegal shipments, according to the White House. The administration's release on the change pointed to drug smuggling as a primary issue. “President Trump is targeting deceptive shipping practices by Chinese-based shippers, many of whom hide illicit substances, including synthetic opioids, in low-value packages to exploit the de minimis exemption.”

CNBC reported that Temu and other online retailers that focus on a low price range are actively seeking new US-based product manufacturers and sellers in an attempt to maintain their market share.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Internet shopping giant Temu has stopped shipping items from China to the U.S. in a direct response to new import fees imposed by the Trump administration.
temu, china, trade policy, tariffs, trump
284
2025-37-02
Friday, 02 May 2025 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved