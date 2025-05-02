Online Giant Temu Shuts Down China-US Shipments

The internet shopping giant Temu has stopped shipping items from China to the U.S. in a direct response to new import fees imposed by the Trump administration. Temu still offers products shipped from U.S warehouses to American customers.

CNBC reported that the major factor is a change in how the Trump administration is handling the little-known and even less understood duty-free “de minimis treatment.” On April 2, the White House announced that the provision was eliminated on low-priced items being shipped to the U.S. from China and Hong Kong.

Items valued at under $800 that were previously exempt from duties or import fees are now charged based on the government's rate schedule. Items sent through the postal service can be charged 30% of their value, or $25, with the scale going up to $50.

Temu specializes in low-priced items and began responding to the change earlier in the week by increasing prices on items from China shipped to the US, and adding additional charges of as much as 150%, according to CNBC.

As of Friday, Temu had not posted an explanation about the changes on its website.

The change is not as much a trade strategy as it is an attempt to stop illegal shipments, according to the White House. The administration's release on the change pointed to drug smuggling as a primary issue. “President Trump is targeting deceptive shipping practices by Chinese-based shippers, many of whom hide illicit substances, including synthetic opioids, in low-value packages to exploit the de minimis exemption.”

CNBC reported that Temu and other online retailers that focus on a low price range are actively seeking new US-based product manufacturers and sellers in an attempt to maintain their market share.