Tags: telecom serbia | newsmax | southestern europe

Telecom Serbia Official: 'Proud' to Partner With Newsmax

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:46 PM EDT

Telecom Serbia, the largest fixed, mobile, internet and multimedia service company in Southeastern Europe, is "proud" to partner with Newsmax in bringing political news content to the seven countries it serves, its director of multimedia division said.

"I have to say that we are so proud that of our cooperation between Telecom Serbia and Newsmax and of the fact that Newsmax has chosen Telecom Serbia as a partner, Aleksandra Martinovic said Tuesday on "John Bachman Now" "The launch of the whole project is planned by the end of the year, and I'm completely, completely convinced that results will be significant."

Telecom Serbia reaches 11 million views and is "trying to enrich its media portfolio," Martinovic, said. "So besides Newsmax, we also have a partnership with Bloomberg, and with Euronews and in that way we provide to our users the most exclusive news from big business and from politics."

Currency and speed are vital, she noted "and that is the reason why Telecom Serbia chooses the best professional partners who can provide all of that."

Martinovic said it is vital for the country, which is part of the former Soviet bloc, to have "media with such high standards in order to keep pushing through Serbia forward and for us as a society, it's very important … to present open communication of constructive dialogue and those are values which will help us to integrate much better. And that is the reason why we are so happy to have Newsmax in Serbia."

Telecom Serbia, the largest fixed, mobile, internet and multimedia service company in Southeastern Europe, is "proud" to partner with Newsmax in bringing political news content to the seven countries it serves, its director of multimedia division said.
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:46 PM
