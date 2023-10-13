×
Tags: teens | social media | platforms | poll | apps | girls | boys

Gallup Poll: Teens on Social Media 4.8 Hours Daily

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 10:08 AM EDT

U.S. teenagers spend an average of 4.8 hours a day on social media, a new Gallup Poll revealed.

Poll results, released Friday:

  • 51% of U.S. teens spend at least 4 hours daily on social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. The usage comes to 4.8 hours daily for the average U.S. teen.
  • 62% of 17-year-olds spend at least 4 hours a day on social media, the most of any teen group. They averaged 5.8 hours a day.
  • 42% of 13-year-olds spend at least 4 hours a day on social media, making it the least of any teen group. They averaged 4.1 hours a day.
  • 48% of all teen boys spend at least 4 hours daily on social media. The group averaged 4.4 hours a day.
  • 55% of teen girls spend at least 4 hours a day on social media. The girls averaged 5.3 hours a day.
  • 1.9 hours are spent on YouTube by teens, making it the top-ranked platform for the age group.
  • 0.1 hours were spent on WhatsApp by teens, making it the lowest-ranked platform for that age group.

The survey, conducted June 26 to July 17, polled 1,591 adolescents. Each respondent was offered a $5 incentive for completing the survey.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
