Gallup Poll: Teens on Social Media 4.8 Hours Daily

U.S. teenagers spend an average of 4.8 hours a day on social media, a new Gallup Poll revealed.
Editor's Note: Doctor: All Multivitamins Are Not the Same
Poll results, released Friday:
- 51% of U.S. teens spend at least 4 hours daily on social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. The usage comes to 4.8 hours daily for the average U.S. teen.
- 62% of 17-year-olds spend at least 4 hours a day on social media, the most of any teen group. They averaged 5.8 hours a day.
- 42% of 13-year-olds spend at least 4 hours a day on social media, making it the least of any teen group. They averaged 4.1 hours a day.
- 48% of all teen boys spend at least 4 hours daily on social media. The group averaged 4.4 hours a day.
- 55% of teen girls spend at least 4 hours a day on social media. The girls averaged 5.3 hours a day.
- 1.9 hours are spent on YouTube by teens, making it the top-ranked platform for the age group.
- 0.1 hours were spent on WhatsApp by teens, making it the lowest-ranked platform for that age group.
The survey, conducted June 26 to July 17, polled 1,591 adolescents. Each respondent was offered a $5 incentive for completing the survey.
Jeffrey Rodack ✉
Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.