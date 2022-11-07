Judge Grants $1M Bail to N.Y. Teen Charged in Shooting Near Zeldin's Home

A judge has granted a prosecutor's request for $1 million cash bail, a $2 million insurance bond, and a $10 million partially secured bond to a teen charged in the shooting near New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's home.

Noah Green, the teen charged in the drive-by shooting in Shirley, New York, on Oct. 9., was arraigned Monday at the Cromarty Court Complex in Riverhead, N.Y., on seven counts.

"In Suffolk County, we investigate every time that a gun is illegally fired, and we pursue charges on those perpetrating violence in our community," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said, according to Fox News.

"Here, thanks to the amazing work of the investigators from my office and Suffolk County Police Department detectives, the gun used in the shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin's house was quickly recovered from the pocket of this defendant."

"Moreover," Tierney continued, "the Suffolk County Crime lab was able to link this gun to a bullet from the shooting near Congressman Zeldin's residence, as well as shell casings located in the stolen car believed to have been used in the shooting.

"This indictment should send a message that in Suffolk County we will not tolerate violence. The investigation in this case is not over."

However, Green's defense attorney, Christopher Cassar, argued that his client has never been in trouble with the law before and was a standout basketball player at Wyandanch High School.

Also, Cassar asserted there is no indication his client was in possession of the weapon admitted into evidence. Cassar also argued that Green denies any involvement in the shooting and has not been charged with that.

"Bail is extremely high," the defense attorney added. "It's unconstitutionally excessive."

Pending charges, Green, if convicted of his top charge, could face a maximum penalty of 15 years.

