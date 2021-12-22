×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: teen pilot | flight | world

Teen Pilot Rutherford Takes a Step Closer to Circumnavigating Globe

Zara Rutherford poses before taking off in a plane
British-Belgian pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, poses before taking off for a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft in a bid to become the youngest to fly solo round-the-world on Aug. 18. (NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 07:08 AM

Teenager Zara Rutherford, bidding to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe, recalled the challenges involved in crossing a deserted and icebound Siberia on Wednesday after landing in Jakarta.

The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, who left Belgium in August, hopes to complete her 51,000-kilometer (32,000 mile) trip across five continents and 52 countries by mid-January 2022.

The toughest leg so far was flying across northern Russia, she told reporters in the Indonesian capital, because if anything went wrong, help in sub-zero temperatures would likely be hours away.

"If for any reason the engine stops I think I could survive. I could either land on the land or (use) the parachute or ditch in the water. I'll be ok," she said.

"The problem is if I'm in minus 35 degree Celsius, once I'm on the ground and I'm three hours away from the closest human, ...I actually don't know how long I can survive."

To meet the criteria for a round-the-world flight, Rutherford has designated two points on opposite each other on the globe, Jambi in Indonesia and the Colombian town of Tumaco.

Describing every solo flight as an "adventure" and a challenge of wits, the daughter of two pilots said she hoped her journey would inspire other young women into the fields of aviation, science, technology, mathematics and engineering.

The record she is bidding to break is held by Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she flew solo around the world in 2017. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Teenager Zara Rutherford, bidding to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe, recalled the challenges involved in crossing a deserted and icebound Siberia on Wednesday after landing in Jakarta. The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, who left Belgium in August,...
teen pilot, flight, world
245
2021-08-22
Wednesday, 22 December 2021 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved