Teen Ordered to Write WWII Report After Temple Shooting Plot

A 13-year-old Ohio boy, whose identity remains confidential due to his status as a minor, has been mandated to undergo counseling and craft a book report on a World War II Jew rescue mission following allegations of planning a mass shooting at a local synagogue in September, as reported by The Hill.

The juvenile, facing charges of inducing panic and disorderly conduct, reached a plea agreement in juvenile court on Friday. Law enforcement asserted that the boy meticulously planned the attack on the Temple Israel in Canton using the Discord platform, according to previous coverage by The Hill.

Discord, a social platform popular among gamers, identified the boy's online activities and promptly reported them to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center.

The posts in question contained detailed plans and maps of the synagogue, potentially crafted by the suspect, along with an unidentified individual from Washington state, according to the sheriff's report.

The teenager's sentencing includes 180 days in a juvenile detention center, with 10 days credited for time served, and the remaining sentence suspended by the judge.

In addition to probation lasting 12 months, during which he cannot use the internet unsupervised, the teen is mandated to undergo counseling services. The court specified that he must complete a book report on Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat credited with saving over 60,000 Jews during World War II.

Originally scheduled for trial on December 20 in Stark County Family Court, south of Akron, the plea agreement averted the court proceedings. The authorities, compelled to inform the school system and local agencies, acknowledged that the situation caused significant public alarm.

The sheriff's incident report reveals that authorities first became aware of the boy's activities in early September, predating the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. The incident heightened security concerns for the Jewish community, according to the BBC.