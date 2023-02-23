×
Tags: ted cruz | volodymyr zelenskyy | joe biden | ukraine

Sen. Cruz: Zelenskyy 'Engaged in 'Theater' During Biden Visit

By    |   Thursday, 23 February 2023 05:04 PM EST

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of having "engaged in theater" when meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Cruz said on an episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," that a video of the two world leaders walking together "should have ended with 'I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message' because it was a TV ad."

He added, "Zelenskyy is engaged in theater as well. Look, Zelenskyy, before he was president, he was an actor. He was a professional actor on a popular sitcom in Ukraine. And now, he's president.

"He understands acting, and so it's a little jarring seeing all of these images of him in a sweatshirt and fatigues next to Biden in his pressed suit. Whether in the Oval Office or in Ukraine, Zelenskyy is always in this outfit, and it is a costume. And he understands what he's doing. It is performance."

The Texas Republican also questioned the sirens that could be heard in the clip, saying, "The fact that neither Biden nor Zelensky flinch, look around, do anything when the air raid sirens go off means both of them knew about it" ahead of time.

