Cruz: Yellen Complicit in Biden Cover-up

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to release the suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Biden family, after House Republicans visited the Treasury Department and raised the alarm earlier this week over the matter.

"The US Department of Treasury needs to release every Suspicious Activity Report related to the Biden family. If Janet Yellen doesn't release the reports, she is complicit in the coverup," Cruz tweeted Wednesday.

House GOP members, including House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced Monday that they had visited the Treasury Department after it agreed last month to allow access to the SARs, which financial institutions can use for flagging potentially criminal behavior. The committee is probing President Joe Biden's family and their business associates' transactions.

"Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates' business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation," Comer said. "The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden's political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family. We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden's family who may have benefited from the Biden family's businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine.

"The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens' tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat. We will soon provide the public with more information about what we've uncovered to date. The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers," Comer added.