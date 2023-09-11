Ted Cruz: Next 9/11 Mastermind Coming From Mexico

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned Monday that the next 9/11 mastermind will go to Mexico and come through the open southern border, where the “idiots” in the Biden administration “will fly you to wherever you want to go.”

Cruz made the comments on the podcast he co-hosts with Ben Ferguson titled, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” The remarks come on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. It remains the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

“We have a vulnerability on our southern border, every month people are coming across who are on the terror watchlist. The numbers dwarf the number of known terrorists who would come in prior to Joe Biden,” Cruz said.

“Joe Biden’s open borders are many things,” Cruz added, listing how they’re a boon for Mexican cartels to flood the U.S. with narcotics. “But it’s also an invitation to terrorists.

“If you’re the next planner of 9/11, it’s obvious where you go. You go to Mexico and you come right across and Joe Biden and the idiots in his administration will fly you to wherever you want to go in this country and you can carry out your terror attack,” Cruz said.

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to the events of 9/11 on Monday, saying the attacks "are seared into our minds forever," adding that we will "never forget. Cruz said the odds of another 9/11 continue to rise under a Biden administration, which has forgotten the security lessons of 22 years ago.

“And sadly, every day that we have an open border under Joe Biden, the Democrats, the odds of another major attack in this country, major terror attack, go up systematically,” he said. “They are exposing us. They are exposing vulnerabilities, whether it is someone trying to hijack an airplane or whether it is a suicide bomber in a mall or an amusement park or a concert or what have you.

"We are vulnerable to global terrorism because this administration has thrown open the border and will not protect us.”